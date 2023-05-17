Mumbai cops bust gang of three women thieves who worked as maidservants
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of women thieves who used to work as maidservants and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 40 lakh from them.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of women thieves who used to work as maidservants and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 40 lakh from them. The trio was arrested from various localities.
Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh cash and wrist watches hidden at a house in BKC.
One of the arrested women was employed in suburban Bandra where the gang had committed theft in a house when its owner was away between April 14 and May 6, a police official said. The investigation led the police to the maidservant, a resident of suburban Sion, he said. Two of her accomplices were subsequently nabbed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bajaj Consumer Care net profit climbs 13 pc to Rs 40.5 cr
Andhra: 16 arrested for smuggling red sandalwood worth over Rs 40 lakh
MP: Indore shopkeeper fined Rs 40,000 for storing modified 'silencers' used in motorcycles
Centre releases Rs 40 cr for treatment of rare diseases, AIIMS gets Rs 10 crore
I-T dept detects Rs 40 cr 'unaccounted' income after raids on West Bengal-based business group