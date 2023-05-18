Left Menu

Maha: Six acquitted by MCOCA court in 2006 dacoity case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:59 IST
Six persons were acquitted by a special MCOCA court in Maharashtra's Thane district in a 2006 dacoity case.

Seven persons were accused of entering the house of a security agency owner on June 15, 2006 armed with a revolver and choppers and looting jewellery and cash totalling Rs 1.21 lakh. One accused had died during the trial.

In his order of May 10, the details of which were made available on Thursday, Special Judge (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) AN Sirsikar acquitted six persons citing that the prosecution had failed to prove charges under the Indian Penal Code and MCOCA.

The accused are from Thane, Beed district, and Borivali in Mumbai, as per the prosecution.

The prosecution has failed to establish the identity of any of the accused in commission of dacoity, and therefore, no offence under provisions of MCOCA is proved against them, Judge Sirsikar said in his order.

