Cousins killed in road accident inroad accident in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two cousins died after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in a village in Musajhag Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened late Wednesday night, Police Circle Officer (CO) Alok Mishra said.

Narayan, 28, and his cousin Amarpal, 26, were returning home from a market when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Hathni Bhud village, severely injuring both of them, police said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem and their families have been informed, they said.

Further action in the case is underway, police said.

