Suspicious ISD calls to people in J-K raise security concerns; police issue advisory

Scores of individuals in Jammu and Kashmir receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from suspicious international mobile numbers in a bid to spread rumours about upcoming G20 events has emerged as the latest security challenge in the Union territory. The local police has issued an advisory cautioning the public against these numbers and urging them to remain vigilant. One such call from a suspicious number stated, ''G20 delegates—Kashmir is not India. The Modi regime is ill. G20 members boycott it in Srinagar -- save Kashmir Pandits.'' Similar messages are being circulated on WhatsApp, attempting to incite trouble and instigate a boycott of the G20 event.

The Jammu police had on Wednesday identified the suspicious numbers as +44 7520 693559, +447418343648, and +44 7520 693134, and warned the general public to exercise caution and refrain from responding to any communication from these or other ISD numbers. These numbers are responsible for spreading anti-national messages and propaganda, they said. "These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda, and the public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls," a police officer said. He emphasised the importance of remaining fully alert and advised individuals to report any grievances or queries related to the matter to the cyber police station, nearby police stations, or police posts.

Moreover, if a person has any grievance or query related to the matter, the cyber police station or any nearby police station or police post can be contacted, the statement added.

