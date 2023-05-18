Left Menu

Suspicious ISD calls to people in J-K raise security concerns; police issue advisory

Scores of individuals in Jammu and Kashmir receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from suspicious international mobile numbers in a bid to spread rumours about upcoming G20 events has emerged as the latest security challenge in the Union territory. These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda, and the public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls, a police officer said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:19 IST
Suspicious ISD calls to people in J-K raise security concerns; police issue advisory
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of individuals in Jammu and Kashmir receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from suspicious international mobile numbers in a bid to spread rumours about upcoming G20 events has emerged as the latest security challenge in the Union territory. The local police has issued an advisory cautioning the public against these numbers and urging them to remain vigilant. One such call from a suspicious number stated, ''G20 delegates—Kashmir is not India. The Modi regime is ill. G20 members boycott it in Srinagar -- save Kashmir Pandits.'' Similar messages are being circulated on WhatsApp, attempting to incite trouble and instigate a boycott of the G20 event.

The Jammu police had on Wednesday identified the suspicious numbers as +44 7520 693559, +447418343648, and +44 7520 693134, and warned the general public to exercise caution and refrain from responding to any communication from these or other ISD numbers. These numbers are responsible for spreading anti-national messages and propaganda, they said. "These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda, and the public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls," a police officer said. He emphasised the importance of remaining fully alert and advised individuals to report any grievances or queries related to the matter to the cyber police station, nearby police stations, or police posts.

Moreover, if a person has any grievance or query related to the matter, the cyber police station or any nearby police station or police post can be contacted, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023