Chinese fishing vessel sinks in Indian Ocean; India Navy deploys P8I aircraft to help search operation

The Navy said P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.As an immediate response, search and rescue equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLANavy ships closing the area, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:06 IST
The Indian Navy deployed its P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to help in the search and rescue of a Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members that capsized in the Indian Ocean two days ago.

The P8I aircraft carried out multiple and extensive searches on Wednesday despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel, the Navy said.

The Chinese vessel 'Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028' overturned on Tuesday in the central part of the Indian Ocean.

''In a swift humanitarian action on May 17, Indian Navy deployed its air maritime reconnaissance assets in the Southern Indian Ocean region approximately 900 nautical miles from India, in response to sinking of a Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew onboard,'' the Indian Navy said. The crew of the vessel includes nationals from China, Indonesia and Philippines. The Navy said P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.

''As an immediate response, search and rescue equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA(Navy) ships closing the area,'' it said. ''In a display of India's obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated search and rescue efforts with other units in the area and guided the PLA(Navy) warships transiting to the scene of the incident,'' it added.

The Indian Navy's assistance came amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh. ''The Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing search and rescue efforts,'' the navy said. Australia has also extended assistance in the search and rescue efforts.

''We hope that surrounding countries will continue to work with China to carry out joint search and rescue and not give up hope of saving lives,'' a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing.

