After blast at Egra, WB govt asks police to take steps against all illegal firecracker units

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:59 IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday directed the police administration to immediately initiate strong action against all illegal firecracker manufacturing factories of the state, a senior official said.

The instruction came two days after nine people were killed in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Egra area of Purba Medinipur district.

The state government directed that strong action be taken against those involved in illegal firecracker manufacturing units and immediate seizure of explosive materials stored for that purpose, the official said.

''In view of the blast in an illegal firecracker factory at Egra, all commissioners of police and superintendents of police are directed to immediately initiate strong action against all illegal firecracker factories. The police have been directed to conduct raids at all such units and seize all illegal explosive material from there,'' he said.

Illegal firecrackers seized must be disposed of following the standard procedure ensuring the safety of all after taking permission from courts, the directive added.

Police stations were instructed to ensure that people involved in the illegal business are not able to restart it again.

It is alleged that the key accused in Tuesday's Egra firecracker blast case was arrested for running similar illegal units earlier.

''Since a lot of locals are employed by the accused persons in manufacturing of illegal firecrackers, police may make efforts with the help of civil administration to rehabilitate them in other means of livelihood,'' the official said.

The local administration was also directed to initiate awareness campaigns and explain to people the harmful effects of such hazardous jobs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

