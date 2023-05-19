Left Menu

Yellen reaffirms strength of US banking system in meeting with bank CEOs -Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 01:10 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the country's banking system in a meeting with bank CEOs on Thursday, a Treasury Department statement said.

During the meeting with more than two dozen CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute, Yellen also discussed the "urgent need" for Congress to address the debt limit, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

