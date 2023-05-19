Left Menu

Car rams through Vatican gate, man stopped by police

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:21 IST
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, ramming it through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before giving himself up to police, the Vatican said.

A statement said a Vatican policeman fired a gun and hit the car. The man, described as being about 40 years old and in an unstable sate of mind, did not get near the guest house on the other side of Vatican City where Pope Francis lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

