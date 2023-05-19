Left Menu

Two new judges for SC: CJI administers oath of office to Justice Mishra, senior advocate Viswanathan

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judges of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice of India Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex courts auditorium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:51 IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judges of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice of India Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex court's auditorium. With the swearing-in of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan, the number of judges in the Supreme Court reached its sanctioned strength of 34.

However, the apex court will be at full strength only for a brief period as Friday is also the last working day of three judges who are set to retire in June. Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian are set to demit office next month during the summer vacation, which will run from May 22 to July 2. Justice Viswanathan will become the Chief Justice of India upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, and remain in the post till May 25, 2031. The warrant of appointments of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan as apex court judges was issued from the office of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Their appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter.

