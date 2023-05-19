Left Menu

Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Updated: 19-05-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 11:21 IST
Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary of the Middle East nation said on Twitter.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer. 

