China says it will work for better solution of Zambia's debt issues

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:03 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
China has always taken Zambia's debt issues seriously and will jointly work for a better solution, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the ministry, made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a question regarding Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema saying he wants to meet with President Xi Jinping to get Zambia's debt restructuring done.

