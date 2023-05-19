China appoints Li Yunze as director of new financial regulatory body
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:39 IST
- Country:
- China
China's state council has appointed Li Yunze as the director of its National Financial Regulatory Administration, the human resources ministry said on Friday.
Separately, Cao Yu, Zhou Liang, Xiao Yuanqi and Cong Lin were named as the deputy directors of the new financial regulatory body, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says claims of officials 'coercing' Canadian congressman, relatives false
China says claims of officials 'coercing' Canadian congressman, relatives are false
China's holiday tourism rebound to pre-COVID levels boosts outlook
Taiwan trade chief warns against ''unnecessary fear'' of China
Japan's Kishida says no concrete plans on high-level talks with China