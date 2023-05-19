China appoints Li Yunze as director of new financial regulatory body

China's state council has appointed Li Yunze as the director of its National Financial Regulatory Administration, the human resources ministry said on Friday.

Separately, Cao Yu, Zhou Liang, Xiao Yuanqi and Cong Lin were named as the deputy directors of the new financial regulatory body, the ministry said in a statement.

