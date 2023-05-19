Left Menu

Is Centre 'conspiring' to overturn SC order on services matters, asks Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:53 IST
Is Centre 'conspiring' to overturn SC order on services matters, asks Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Friday whether the Centre was ''conspiring'' to reverse through an ordinance the Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government executive powers in services matters.

The Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court last week.

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also asked whether the lieutenant governor and the Centre were ''conspiring'' to reverse the verdict by bringing in an ordinance.

Addressing a press conference, the minister and AAP leader said he requested all his cabinet colleagues to join him for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to request him to clear the file pertaining to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More.

Later in a tweet, Kejriwal reiterated Bharadwaj's charge.

''Why is LG sir not obeying the SC order? Why hasn't the file pertaining to Services Secretary been signed for two days? It is being said that the Centre is going to reverse the SC order by bringing an ordinance next week? Is the Centre conspiring to overturn the SC order? Is LG sir waiting for the ordinance and that's why he is not signing the file?'' Kejriwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj requested the lieutenant governor (LG) to clear the file related to the transfer of Services Secretary More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days ago.

More was transferred hours after a Supreme Court order on May 11 put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government -- excluding those related to police, public order and land -- under the elected government.

Bharadwaj urged Saxena to clear the file soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023