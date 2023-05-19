Left Menu

24 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP

When they reached Jargwan, a truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, the police said.There were nearly 36 people in the tractor-trolley and 24 of them were injured. The truck has been seized, the police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-four people were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here after it was hit by a truck from behind in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place near an ashram in the Jargwan area under Ramghat police station limits, they said.

Mahendra Singh Vat of Agra, his family members and neighbours were going to Narora in Bulandshahr to take a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Amavasya' in his new tractor-trolley. When they reached Jargwan, a truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, the police said.

There were nearly 36 people in the tractor-trolley and 24 of them were injured. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, they said.

The condition of two of the injured, Khushbu (13) and Bhavna (14), was critical and they have been referred to Aligarh, they added.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. The truck has been seized, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

