Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian navy on Friday said it has located a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week with 39 crew members onboard.
The Indian navy relayed the location of the vessel to Chinese navy, it said in a statement.
