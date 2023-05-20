Left Menu

Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Sibal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:06 IST
Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Sibal
Kapil Sibal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Centre over its ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, saying that the government has promulgated the ordinance to state that it will have the final say even if the Supreme Court comes in the way.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

In a tweet, Sibal said, ''Supreme Court to Government: Ruled to say: Hand over reins of 'services' to Delhi Government. Government to Supreme Court: Promulgated Ordinance to say: If you come in the way, we will still have the final say.'' The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority.

''Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter,'' the ordinance read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023