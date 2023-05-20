Left Menu

CBI files charge sheet against Cong leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler ''incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market'' on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

