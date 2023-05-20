Rackets involves in smuggling fake notes, gold will be decimated in 30 days: Assam DGP

Rackets involved in smuggling fake gold and currency notes will be ''decimated'' within a month, Assam's Director-General of Police GP Singh said on Saturday.

He said that instructions have been issued for a crackdown on such rackets.

''We are acting tough against people involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes and fake gold. I have already given instruction for massive operations against these,'' he said.

''We will ensure that in the next 30 days, these businesses are decimated in Assam,'' he added.

Singh said 71 suspects involved in such rackets were arrested on Friday, and cash and fake gold bars were seized from them.

Mobile phone records of these accused were being analysed to trace others involved in such rackets, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)