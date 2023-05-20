Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit
A man was killed while his son injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree here on Saturday, police said.
George Das alias Panna Das (55) and his son Sumit Das (30), residents of Kher's farm in Neuria police station area, were returning to their home from Noida when the accident happened, SHO Udayveer Singh said.
Sumit, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside, he said.
''The father was killed on the spot while the son sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital,'' SHO said.
Police have sent the body for a post-mortem.
