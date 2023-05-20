Left Menu

Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:32 IST
Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Pilibhit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed while his son injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree here on Saturday, police said.

George Das alias Panna Das (55) and his son Sumit Das (30), residents of Kher's farm in Neuria police station area, were returning to their home from Noida when the accident happened, SHO Udayveer Singh said.

Sumit, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside, he said.

''The father was killed on the spot while the son sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital,'' SHO said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023