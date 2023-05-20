Left Menu

1 killed, 8 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Kohima

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:32 IST
One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district on Saturday, police said.

The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.

It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.

People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.

Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said.

