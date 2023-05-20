1 killed, 8 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Kohima
- Country:
- India
One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district on Saturday, police said.
The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.
It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.
People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.
Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Highway 2
- Nagaland
- Manipur
- Kohima
- Phesama
ALSO READ
Nagaland to hold consultative meeting with tribal bodies before inking MoU on oil exploration with Assam: DyCM
Nagaland municipal polls: Centre seeks time from SC to clarify stand, says inter-ministerial discussions on
22 buses deployed to bring back stranded Nagaland people from violence-hit Manipur
Nagaland brings back 676 people from violence-hit Manipur
Nagaland govt consultative meet with tribal bodies on oil exploration & RIIN remains inconclusive