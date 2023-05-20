Delhi Police arrests man for duping woman through matrimonial sites on pretext of marriage

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping women through matrimonial websites on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Anshul Jain, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, they said. According to a complaint filed by a Bengaluru-based woman, who works as a cabin crew in an airline, she got in touch with Jain on a matrimonial website, police said.

Jain introduced himself as a businessman in the NCR region and called her to Delhi, proposing to introduce her to his family at a wedding function. He also asked her to bring dresses and jewellery appropriate for the occasion, they said On May 7, Jain received the woman at the Delhi airport, had food in the Aerocity food court and left for Gurgaon in a car to attend the said function, police said. Moments later, Jain told the woman that something seemed wrong with the car tyre and asked her to get down to check it. As soon as she got down the car, he sped away with her valuables, they said. Later, he withdrew Rs 50,000 from her ATM cards, police said. During the investigation, police found that the accused was using WhatsApp numbers only to access matrimonial websites and to contact the targets. Police traced his location in Panaji, Goa and arrested him after conducting a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Jain disclosed that he had already sold out all the gold jewellery to a jeweller in Karol Bagh. On his disclosure, all jewellery articles have been recovered from the shop. Police also recovered the victim's belongings, including her mobile phone, from Jain's possession, he said. The car used in the offence was also seized. It was found that the vehicle was stolen by him from Gurgaon Sector-40 on May 5. He also disclosed that he made around Rs 12 lakh by selling the jewellery and transferring money from the account of the complainant, police said. He used the money to play at a casino in Goa and pay the rent of his house in Gurugram. He was previously involved in three criminal cases and was arrested by Rajasthan Police in a case with a similar modus operandi in Udaipur, they said. Jain holds an MBA degree from the UK. After losses in business and his family deserting him, he started cheating people. He especially targeted females through matrimonial websites, police added.

