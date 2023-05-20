Left Menu

CBI arrests private consultant in bribery case involving EPFO officer

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Rajkot, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a private consultant in connection with a case of alleged bribe demand of Rs 20 lakh involving the regional provident fund commissioner in Rajkot in Gujarat, the agency said on Saturday. Officials said the accused consultant, Sachin Jashani, was caught red-handed while receiving part payment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant businessman.

The agency has also booked Neeraj Singh, Regional PF Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Rajkot, they said.

The bribe was allegedly being received on Singh's behalf, they said.

''A case was registered against a consultant and a regional provident fund commissioner, Rajkot.... It was alleged that the consultant had initially demanded bribe of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of the regional PF commissioner...and other unknown public servant(s) for settlement of false EPFO dues levied on complainant firm,'' the CBI spokesperson said.

During the negotiations, the alleged bribe demand was reduced to Rs 11 lakh.

The businessman approached the CBI with a complaint against the officer.

After following necessary verification formalities, the CBI laid a trap where the exchange of bribe was to take place.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the consultant red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Rajkot,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

