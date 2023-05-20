Death threat: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj submits police complaint against CS
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a complaint to police accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of issuing a death threat to him, officials said on Saturday.We have received a complaint in connection with this and we are looking into the matter, a senior police officer said.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a complaint to police accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of issuing a death threat to him, officials said on Saturday.
''We have received a complaint in connection with this and we are looking into the matter,'' a senior police officer said. Bharadwaj on Friday had accused Kumar of issuing the death threat to him and said he has apprised Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the matter. The minister's allegation comes amid a brewing discord between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and bureaucrats. Following his meeting with Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Friday, Bharadwaj told reporters that the lieutenant governor (LG) has assured him of action. He had also said, ''On May 16, the meeting of the Civil Services Board was scheduled and we were waiting for the chief secretary till 9:30 pm since he was busy. We sent him WhatsApp messages and he said he will come.'' Bharadwaj had alleged that ''at 9.30 pm when he came to my office, he threatened to kill me''. ''We have informed LG sir about the matter in clear words. He has said he will take strict action. We want that strict action should be taken against Naresh Kumar,'' he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharadwaj
- Kumar
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- V K Saxena
- Saxena
- Delhi
- Naresh Kumar
ALSO READ
Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'Goldfish' producer Amit Saxena sign three film/series deal
Director General Tihar jail presents report on Tillu Tajpuriya murder to Delhi LG VK Saxena
LG Saxena slams Delhi Jal Board over pathetic, unhygienic conditions at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant
SC order on Centre-Delhi services matter: CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G VK Saxena in evening, say officials.
CM Arvind Kejriwal fought legal battle for people of Delhi for eight years. Today people won: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.