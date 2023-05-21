Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says pilot training for Ukraine starts this summer

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:56 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday his country would start training Ukrainian pilots this summer to support its air force in its war with Russia. Joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunak said no one wants peace more than Zelenskiy but that peace conditions should be based on Ukraine's principles.

At the three-day summit the G7 signalled to Russia their readiness to stand by Ukraine for the long term.

