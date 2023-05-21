Zelenskiy spokesman says Ukraine leader did not confirm Russian capture of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.
"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."
He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."
