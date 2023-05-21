Man held with banned e-cigarettes in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police arrested a man from Nerul for allegedly trying to sell banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 1.30 lakh, an official said on Sunday.
Police seized e-cigarettes of various brands from the man and registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- Nerul
- Manufacture
- The Anti-Narcotics Cell
- Import
- Export
- Transport
- Rs 1.30
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland to call for EU sanctions on imports of Russian farm products
Gold imports dip 24 pc to USD 35 bn in 2022-23
India's imports from OPEC at all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks'
'Increasing compressed biogas share in total gas mix can reduce annual import bill by USD 25 bn by 2030'
Kerala should give importance to virology research, says NITI Aayog member