Maha: Thieves decamp with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh from house in Nagpur

A gang of thieves broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh and a car in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.The incident took place at a bungalow in Mankapur police station area earlier this week, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:20 IST
A gang of thieves broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh and a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a bungalow in Mankapur police station area earlier this week, an official said. The house owner was away on a holiday, when the unidentified accused broke into the premises and stole valuables including gold jewellery and fled in the victim's car, he said. A case under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

