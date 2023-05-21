Russia indicts ICC prosecutor, judge who issued war crimes warrant for Putin

Russia on Sunday announced indictments in absentia for a judge and prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who issued a war crimes warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the national Investigative Committee said the judge, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad are both charged with "preparing to attack a representative of a foreign country enjoying international protection in order to complicate international relations." Each also faces other charges. Conviction could bring prison terms of up to 12 years. The committee also said other ICC officials are being investigated.

The March warrant against Putin accuses him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The court also charged Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights.

It was the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)