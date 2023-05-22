REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Ukraine said on Sunday that its forces were still advancing around the edges of Bakhmut, aiming to encircle the ruined eastern city after Moscow congratulated the Wagner private army and Russian troops for capturing it.

GREECE-ELECTION/ Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's ruling New Democracy party stormed to a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, making a runoff election in a month more likely. U.S.

USA-DEBT/ Biden and McCarthy to meet on Monday as debt ceiling talks resume

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, after a "productive" phone call as the president headed back to Washington, the two sides on Sunday. CALIFORNIA-QUAKE/

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes offshore northern California region -USGS (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck off the northern California shore on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), causing no reported damage or injuries.

BUSINESS MICRON TECH-CHINA/

China fails Micron's products in security review, bars some purchases BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology had failed its network security review and that it would bar operators of key infrastructure from procuring from the firm.

TELEVISION-WRITERS/WARNER BROS DIS Warner Bros Discovery chief booed at Boston University graduation, videos show

(Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav was booed by students after taking the stage at Boston University to accept his honorary degree and give the 2023 commencement speech, amid an ongoing strike by film and television writers over pay, videos that surfaced on social media show. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON 'Killers of Flower Moon' star says Native Americans need allies like Scorsese

CANNES (Reuters) - Lily Gladstone, who grew up on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and stars in Martin Scorsese's study of white society's treachery, said the director was a powerful ally in telling the world what communities like hers had always known. FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/FIREBRAND

'Firebrand' puts spotlight on Henry VIII's sixth and final wife CANNES (Reuters) - For Brazilian director Karim Ainouz the prospect of making a film about King Henry VIII's court was particularly exciting, partly because it focuses on Catherine Parr, the wife who survived Henry.

SPORTS TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis-Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay ROME (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev claimed the first claycourt title of his career ahead of the French Open as the Russian world number three beat Denmark's Holger Rune 7-5 7-5 in a gripping Italian Open final that began after a rain delay on Sunday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/REPORT Soccer-Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title success on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal by Julian Alvarez in the team's home finale at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PACIFIC-INDIA/ (TV)

India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders at Papua New Guinea India's Narendra Modi, to visit Papua New Guinea to meet Pacific Island leaders.

22 May USA-DEBT/

Biden, McCarthy to discuss US debt ceiling as default date looms U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy are set to meeti on Monday for another round of negotiations on lifting the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, as the nation faces the risk of default in as little as 10 days.

22 May EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, Balkans EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Western Balkans. They will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video link in the morning then in the afternoon will meet in person with the six leaders of the Western Balkan countries hoping to advance EU membership talks.

22 May 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/SCOTT (PIX) (TV)

Tim Scott to make "major announcement" about 2024 Republican presidential race South Carolina's Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is due to make a "major announcement" about his plans for the 2024 Republican presidential race.

22 May 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GHANA-ECONOMY/RATES Ghana central bank sets new main lending rate

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committe will announce a new interest rate. 22 May

EU-CROPS/ EU crop monitor monthly update

The EU's crop monitoring service MARS issues its monthly update. To include updated yield forecasts for the 2023 harvest and summary of growing conditions. 22 May

OPIANT-FDA/ U.S. FDA decides on use of Opiant Pharma's opioid overdose drug

The U.S. health regulator is set to decide on the prescription-based use of Opiant Pharmaceuticals' nalmefene-based nasal spray as a treatment for opioid overdose. 22 May

JPMORGAN-INVESTORS/ JPM investor day

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") will host an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). Presentations by members of executive management are expected to conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern). 22 May

BANKS-PRIVATE CREDIT ANALYSIS Private equity steps up lending as U.S. banks pull back

The turmoil facing U.S. regional banks has prompted some lenders to step back, leaving space for investors such as asset managers, private equity (PE) funds and insurers to lend more. 22 May 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-EXECUTIVES/ JPMorgan executives to update investors on First Republic, strategy

JPMorgan Chase & Co executives will update investors on its takeover of failed First Republic Bank, which has made the biggest U.S. bank even bigger. 22 May 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GERMANY-INDUSTRY/ German industry body DIHK releases new survey of 21.000 companies

DIHK will give new estimates for GDP, inflation, trade and export based on one Germanys largest polls. 22 May 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

EU-INDUSTRY/COMPETITIVENESS EU ministers meeting focused on competitiveness of the bloc

EU national ministers meet in Brussels to discuss long-term competitiveness of the bloc, including wish to be a leading in clean tech manufacturing. The meeting will also set EU governments position on Ecodesign regulation, including issue of whether to set a ban on destruction of unsold clothing. Doorsteps start from 0830, final press conference expected at 1730 CET. 22 May 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

NORWAY-SWF/ Norway Prime Minister meets foreign correspondents

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere meets foreign correspondents based in Oslo 22 May 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

FORD MOTOR-INVESTORS/ Ford Motor to host investor conference

Ford Motor Co will host an investor conference at which it will provide strategic updates. 22 May 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

REP FIRST BANCP-RESULTS/ Q4 2022 Republic First Bancorp Inc Earnings Release Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

22 May 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy and monetary policy Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the American Gas Association 2023 Financial Forum, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

22 May 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Federal Reserve's Barkin, Bostic participate in discussion Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participate in conversation before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va.

22 May 14:50 ET / 14:50 GMT USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly participates virtually in NABE/Banque de France event Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates virtually in fireside chat before the National Association for Business Economics/Banque de France International Economic Symposium.

22 May 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EU-PRIVACY/META Irish watchdog expected to set deadline for Facebook to cease EU-US data transfers

Meta's lead EU privacy regulator is expected to give it a short period to cease all future Facebook transatlantic data flows and hit the social media giant with a record fine. Meta said last month that it expected a new pact to facilitate the safe transfer of EU citizens' personal data to the United States will be fully implemented before the suspension deadline lapses. 22 May

USA-COURT/ U.S. Supreme Court issues orders

U.S. Supreme Court releases orders in pending cases. 22 May 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/ (PIX) (TV)

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Photocalls, news conferences and red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

22 May USA-TRAVEL/ACCOMMODATIONS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

House swaps and dog walks: Travelers seek out cheaper alternatives for accommodation Many economists thought that as economic activity slowed, people would rein in their spending by staying home. But the travel itch that was constrained by the coronavirus pandemic still has not been scratched. Travel-hungry consumers are still getting away - they're just finding more creative ways to save money. Sometimes, that means trading down from luxury hotels to in-home stays. For others, it means agreeing to house-sit, dog walk, or even do some gardening.

22 May 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MUSIC-SPARKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with music duo Sparks about their new album Reuters speaks to brothers Ron and Russell Mael, of band Sparks, ahead of the release of their latest album "The Girl is Crying in her Latte".

22 May 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

CAMEROON-TENNIS/ (PIX) (TV) Former Cameroon tennis star helps children shine on the court

Six years since weeping over a lost match, Manantsop Delisle, 14, is excelling at a Cameroonian tennis academy for underprivileged youth whose founder offered her free training after being impressed by her dedication to the game. 22 May 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-WHO/ (TV)

WHO chief to address World Health Assembly in Geneva WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address the annual assembly of the U.N. health agency to discuss global health priorities. The body is also set to decide on whether to approve the 2024-2025 budget in a test of countries' previous pledge to increase the fees they pay to the organisation.

22 May 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

