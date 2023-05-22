Left Menu

Thane man cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh on promise of medicine business

A 51-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based person who offered to arrange medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways, police said on Monday.The victim had worked as an accountant with a hospitality firm, but became jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 08:50 IST
Thane man cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh on promise of medicine business
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based person who offered to arrange medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways, police said on Monday.

The victim had worked as an accountant with a hospitality firm, but became jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic. He got to know from an acquittance that a person from Delhi was arranging for some business, an official from Navghar police station said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused allegedly offered medicine distribution business with the Indian Railways to the victim and took Rs 12.79 lakh from him between February 2021 and July 2022, he said.

Later, the accused did not fulfil the promise and returned Rs 7.55 lakh to the victim, but failed to pay the balance amount, the official said. The victim filed a police complaint on Saturday, based on which the Navghar police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023