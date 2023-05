BRIEF-Astrazeneca PLC Announces Anna Manz Appointment As A Non-Executive Director

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* ASTRAZENECA - ANNA MANZ HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR * ASTRAZENECA - ANNA IS CURRENTLY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

