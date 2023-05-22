Boat capsizes in UP, three women dead

Three women drowned while three others were rescued after a boat capsized at Maldepur Ganga Ghat in Ballia city on Monday morning, police said.

About 35 people were going across the river in the boat for a ritual when its engine developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

A large number of people had gathered for the ritual at Maldepur Ganga Ghat when the accident took place this morning, the DM said. The District Magistrate has confirmed the death of three women and said three other women were admitted to the district hospital. Rescue operation is underway and the boatman is absconding, he added.

