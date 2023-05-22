Left Menu

Boat capsizes in UP, three women dead

Three women drowned while three others were rescued after a boat capsized at Maldepur Ganga Ghat in Ballia city on Monday morning, police said.About 35 people were going across the river in the boat for a ritual when its engine developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.A large number of people had gathered for the ritual at Maldepur Ganga Ghat when the accident took place this morning, the DM said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:56 IST
Boat capsizes in UP, three women dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women drowned while three others were rescued after a boat capsized at Maldepur Ganga Ghat in Ballia city on Monday morning, police said.

About 35 people were going across the river in the boat for a ritual when its engine developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

A large number of people had gathered for the ritual at Maldepur Ganga Ghat when the accident took place this morning, the DM said. The District Magistrate has confirmed the death of three women and said three other women were admitted to the district hospital. Rescue operation is underway and the boatman is absconding, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023