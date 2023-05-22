Left Menu

Five killed in truck-car collision in UP

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in a collision between a truck and a car here on Monday, police said.

Four others were injured in the incident and are being treated at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the victims were going to Mairwa in Bihar to take part in a ritual when their car was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction near Bahiyari Baghel in the Bhatpar Rani area.

Pramila Devi (50), Trishula (40), Geeta (45), Siddhi (3) and car driver Arshad (32) died on the spot, he said, adding they were residents of Bhartola, Rudrapur in Deoria district.

Among the injured, the condition of two is said to be serious, Sharma said.

Legal action is being taken in the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

