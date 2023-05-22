Left Menu

Maha: Man attempts to rob BJP MLC in Akola; held

PTI | Akola | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly attempting to rob a BJP MLC in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday when Vasant Khandelwal, a BJP MLC from Akola-Washim-Buldhana local self-government constituency, was heading home in his car, an official said.

Khandelwal, who owns a jewellery shop, was carrying cash with him, when the accused in an autorickshaw intercepted the car, he said. The man halted his autorickshaw in the middle of the road and refused to move, following which an argument ensued and he tried to grab Khandelwal's mobile phone, the official said.

Locals soon intervened, following which the accused dropped the mobile phone and fled the scene, but was subsequently arrested, he said.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 393 (attempted robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

