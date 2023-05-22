Left Menu

Rape accused attacked with knife on court premises in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:44 IST
Rape accused attacked with knife on court premises in UP's Pratapgarh
Representative Image
A man accused of raping a minor was attacked by the victim's brother while being taken to a court in Kotwali area here, police said.

The man suffered minor injuries in the knife attack while the perpetrator was arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (east) Vidyasagar Mishra said Atal Vihari (40), accused of rape and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was brought to the court from the district jail.

At around 10 am, he was being taken from the court lockup to the courtroom in police custody when he was attacked, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

