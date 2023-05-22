Left Menu

Russian regional governor says Ukrainian 'sabotage group' crossed border

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Monday that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine. In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian army, border guards, presidential guards and the FSB security service were taking measures to repel the incursion.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:20 IST
Russian regional governor says Ukrainian 'sabotage group' crossed border

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Monday that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian army, border guards, presidential guards and the FSB security service were taking measures to repel the incursion. He said no civilians had been harmed, and that there was no evacuation under way.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the incursion, and that work was under way to drive the "saboteurs" out, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported. Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, had published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian armoured vehicle advancing on the Graivoron border checkpoint.

It said there were indications of fighting in three settlements on the main road leading from Ukraine into Russia. The "Open Belgorod" Telegram channel said power and water had been cut off to several villages. Ukrainian media cited Ukrainian military intelligence as saying the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both consisting of Russian citizens, were behind the attack.

A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, which claims to be planning attacks inside Russia, said on Twitter it had "completely liberated" the border town of Kozinka and its forward units had reached the district centre of Graivoron further east. "Moving on. Russia will be free!" it wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the group released a video showing five heavily armed fighters: "We are Russians, like you. We are people like you. We want our children to grow up in peace," one said facing the camera. "It is time to put an end to the dictatorship of the Kremlin." Reuters was unable to verify the reports and the Ukrainian military was not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; additional reporting by Peter Graff;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023