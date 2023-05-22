Left Menu

UP: 2 youths from MP go missing while taking dip in Sangam

Two youths went missing while taking a dip in the Sangam river in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. They both hailed from the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.Daraganj police station Station House Officer SHO Ashish Bhadauria said three devotees namely Aman, Govind and Aditya came from Satna to take a dip in Sangam on Monday.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:34 IST
UP: 2 youths from MP go missing while taking dip in Sangam
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths went missing while taking a dip in the Sangam river in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. They both hailed from the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Daraganj police station Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Bhadauria said three devotees namely Aman, Govind and Aditya came from Satna to take a dip in Sangam on Monday. While bathing, they crossed the water barricade and started moving ahead. Divers saved Aman, but nothing is known about Govind (18) and Aditya (19). The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has also been pressed into rescue work, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023