UP: 2 youths from MP go missing while taking dip in Sangam

Two youths went missing while taking a dip in the Sangam river in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. They both hailed from the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Daraganj police station Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Bhadauria said three devotees namely Aman, Govind and Aditya came from Satna to take a dip in Sangam on Monday. While bathing, they crossed the water barricade and started moving ahead. Divers saved Aman, but nothing is known about Govind (18) and Aditya (19). The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has also been pressed into rescue work, police added.

