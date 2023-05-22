Left Menu

USTR requests labor rights probe at Goodyear Tire plant in Mexico

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Monday said it has asked Mexico to investigate labor rights denial claims at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co plant in San Luis Potosi in the latest "rapid response" probe under North American trade rules. USTR in a statement said the request comes after the independent Mexican union La Liga Sindical Obrera Mexicana (LSOM) filed a petition with an interagency U.S. labor monitoring committee.

Since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade took effect in 2020, USTR has launched a number of factory-specific labor rights cases against automotive facilities in Mexico, with some success in electing independent unions at the facilities.

