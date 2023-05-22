USTR requests labor rights probe at Goodyear Tire plant in Mexico

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Monday said it has asked Mexico to investigate labor rights denial claims at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co plant in San Luis Potosi in the latest "rapid response" probe under North American trade rules. USTR in a statement said the request comes after the independent Mexican union La Liga Sindical Obrera Mexicana (LSOM) filed a petition with an interagency U.S. labor monitoring committee.

Since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade took effect in 2020, USTR has launched a number of factory-specific labor rights cases against automotive facilities in Mexico, with some success in electing independent unions at the facilities.

