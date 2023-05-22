Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts mock drill on riot control

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:43 IST
Punjab Police conducts mock drill on riot control
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Monday conducted a mock drill on riot control across the state to check the preparedness and alertness of its personnel to tackle untoward situations, it said.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the mock drill was conducted at all police lines under the supervision of commissioners and senior superintendents.

The police personnel were also asked to use 'Vajras (riot control vehicles)' and water canons under their supervision as part of the drill, he said.

People were called in to act as protesters and rioters during the mock drills and the police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob, Shukla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023