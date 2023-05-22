Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL65 CONG 2NDLD PARLIAMENT **** Cong alleges govt disrespecting Constitutional propriety by not inviting President to inaugurate new Parliament building New Delhi: Days ahead of the opening of the new parliament building, a controversy has erupted as the Congress on Monday accused the government of disrespecting Constitutional propriety and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu should do the inauguration instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** DEL58 NITISH-2NDLD CONG-MEETING **** Bihar CM Nitish meets Kharge, Rahul; date and place of Oppn meet to be decided in 1-2 days New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here on Monday after which the leaders announced that a ''vast majority'' of non-BJP parties will meet to give a concrete shape to Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. **** DEL37 BIZ-LD DAS **** Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal 'very very marginal' on economy: Shaktikanta Das New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the impact of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes will be ''very very marginal'' on the economy because it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circulation. **** DEL55 AAP-ORDINANCE-OPPN UNITY **** Time for 'agni pariksha': AAP seeks Oppn support against Centre Ordinance on control of Services in Delhi New Delhi: The AAP Monday sough support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a ''time for agni pariksha'' for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution. **** BOM13 MH-HC-LD-WANKHEDE **** Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as 'certificate of integrity', says CBI; HC extends IRS official's interim protection till June 8 Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director and bribery accused Sameer Wankhede is trying to show the alleged messages exchanged with film superstar Shah Rukh Khan as "certificate of integrity", the CBI told the Bombay High Court on Monday. **** CAL12 MN-VIOLENCE-ARSON **** Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur Imphal: In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. **** DEL52 ED-CHHATTISGARH LIQUOR-ATTACH **** Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ED attaches Rs 121 cr worth assets of Raipur mayor's brother, IAS officer Tuteja New Delhi: Assets worth more than Rs 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, who is the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd. Arun Pati Tripathi and others have been attached in the alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case, the ED said Monday. **** DEL56 JK-G20-TOURISM **** Govt to soon declare national tourism policy: Minister Reddy Srinagar: The Centre will soon declare a national tourism policy and is also planning a global tourism investment summit, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday. **** BOM24 MH-ED-PAWAR **** Current dispensation probably had expectations from some leaders of NCP which were not fulfilled: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: Amid questioning of senior NCP leader Jayant Patil by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai, party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday hinted that the action against some leaders could be the fallout of their refusal to meet ''expectations'' of the ruling dispensation. **** MDS3 KA-ASSEMBLY **** First session of 16th Karnataka Assembly begins, newly elected MLAs take oath Bengaluru: The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in the state began on Monday, for the oath taking of all the newly-elected MLAs. **** LEGAL LGD25 SC-SATYENDAR JAIN-ED **** SC to hear on May 26 bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on May 26 the petition of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain seeking bail in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. **** LGD22 DL-HC-2NDLD BBC DOCUMENTARY **** HC notice to BBC on plea for damages claiming its documentary cast slur on India's reputation New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary ''India: The Modi Question'' casts a slur on the reputation of India and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary. **** BUSINESS DEL54 BIZ-2000 NOTE-PETROL PUMPS **** Cash sales at petrol pump spike to 90% as customers rush to use Rs 2,000 notes New Delhi: Cash purchase of fuel at petrol pumps using Rs 2,000 notes has spiked to almost 90 per cent of daily sales as buyers rushed to tender the withdrawn currency notes. **** DEL63 BIZ-RBI-LD ECONOMY **** Pvt consumption, rural demand to drive growth in Q1: RBI article Mumbai: India's growth in the April-June quarter is expected to be driven by private consumption, supported by reviving rural demand, and renewed buoyancy in manufacturing, a Reserve Bank article said on Monday. **** FOREIGN FGN78 PM-AUS-2NDLD ARRIVAL **** PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Albanese Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. **** FGN72 PM-FIPIC-LDALL SUMMIT **** PM Modi showcases India as reliable partner of Pacific island nations Port Moresby: Eyeing to bolster India's footprint in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased New Delhi as a ''reliable'' partner of the Pacific island nations as he said those considered trustworthy were ''not standing by'' the region in times of need, in what is being seen as an oblique reference to China. ****

