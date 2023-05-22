Left Menu

Assam man sentenced to 25 years in jail for marrying 13-year-old girl

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a special court in Assam's Hailakandi district for kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 13-year-old girl.

Special judge Sanjay Hazarika sentenced the man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him under the POCSO Act, and an additional five years under IPC Section 366 for kidnapping her and forcibly marrying her.

He was also directed by the judge to pay Rs 10,000 each in both cases, and if he fails to do so, he will get an additional year in jail.

The case was heard by a fast-track court, which completed the hearing and gave the verdict in one year and four months, on Saturday.

The case was filed against the man, a resident of Ramnathpur police station area, on January 18 last year by the family of the girl when she did not return home after attending a religious event in a nearby village.

The family members found her in the house of the man who claimed that they were married.

The police registered the case under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abducting and forcibly marrying her, Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

The girl was rescued and he was arrested. He was granted bail after five months of arrest.

