Iran appoints Alireza Enayati as top envoy to Saudi Arabia -Mizan news agency

Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iran's Mizan news agency reported on Monday, following a China-brokered deal in April between Tehran and Riyadh that ended years of political rift between the two regional rivals.

Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Persian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran's judiciary's news agency Mizan.

