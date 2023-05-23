Left Menu

Iran appoints Alireza Enayati as top envoy to Saudi Arabia -Mizan news agency

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:01 IST
Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iran's Mizan news agency reported on Monday, following a China-brokered deal in April between Tehran and Riyadh that ended years of political rift between the two regional rivals.

Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Persian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran's judiciary's news agency Mizan.

(Reporting By Parisa Hafezi and Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Chris Reese)

