UP man booked for posting obscene picture of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri on Facebook

A case has been registered here against a person for allegedly posting an obscene picture of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham on social media account, police said on Monday. The case was registered after local Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP leader Suresh Sharma alias Pappu lodged a complaint stating that the shared post is vulgar and had hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered here against a person for allegedly posting an obscene picture of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham on social media account, police said on Monday. Circle officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain said Irshad Hussain, a resident of Dabhaura village, had shared a post on Shastri on Facebook. The case was registered after local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Suresh Sharma alias Pappu lodged a complaint stating that the shared post is vulgar and had hurt the religious sentiments of the people. A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act.

