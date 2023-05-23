Left Menu

Sudan residents report fighter jets, sporadic firing as truce starts

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 01:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 01:41 IST
Residents of Sudan's capital reported a flight of fighter planes over several parts of the capital Khartoum late on Monday as a seven-day ceasefire period agreed by warring military factions began.

They also said there was some sound of firing heard in Omdurman and Bahri, Khartoum's twin cities, but did not report any major violations of the truce, which was due to come into effect at 21.45 local time (19:45 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

