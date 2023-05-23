US cancels talks on $200 mln for Microvast battery company -source

The U.S. Energy Department decided on Monday to cancel contract negotiations on a $200 million award for Microvast Holdings, a lithium battery company, a source familiar with the matter said. The department had been in talks with Microvast over a grant of $200 million from the $1 trillion 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for developing domestic manufacturing bases and supply chains.

Last December, two Republican lawmakers criticized the decision to grant the funding in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying Microvast had ties to the Chinese government. The source declined to say whether the decision to cancel the negotiations had anything to do with concerns about China ties. Contract decisions are made on factors including a company's past performance, financial management and accounting systems, the source said.

The Department of Energy has "a rigorous review process prior to the release of any awarded funds, and it is not uncommon for entities selected to participate in award negotiations ... to not ultimately receive an award," a spokesperson said. Microvast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The grant had been set to support work by General Motors and Microvast on developing specialized EV battery separator technology and building a new separator plant in the United States, work that had been expected to create hundreds of new jobs. GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senator John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, had written a separate letter to Granholm saying that Microvast was "joined at the hip with China" and that the award was antithetical to the intent of the infrastructure law.

