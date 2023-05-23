Left Menu

Case against 2 for storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-05-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:18 IST
Case against 2 for storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 lakh without due permit at their godowns in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

During a raid conducted on Sunday, the police found the chemicals kept in a tanker and drums in the godowns located at Wadgaon and Purna villages in Bhiwandi area, a police spokesperson said.

The police seized the chemicals which are hazardous to human health and a proper permit is required for storing and handling them, he said.

Offences were registered against two persons, aged 30 and 43, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Environment (Protection) Act, and other legal provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023