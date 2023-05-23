Left Menu

Russia PM: strengthening of Russia-China ties positive for both economies

23-05-2023
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)
Strengthening of Russia-China ties will positively impact the economies of both countries and the bilateral trade turnover may reach $200 billion this year, Russian agencies cited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Tuesday.

Mishustin, who is visiting China, also said that Russia will continue exporting hydrocarbons to China on a "long-term basis" and that Moscow is ready to significantly increase agricultural exports to China.

 

