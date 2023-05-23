Left Menu

Dr James Waite appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Mongolia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of diplomat Dr James Waite as Aotearoa New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Mongolia.

He is currently the Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing, a role he will continue to hold.

“New Zealand and Mongolia share a warm and long-standing bilateral relationship” Nanaia Mahuta said.

There is a small New Zealand community in Mongolia, mainly involved in the mining and agricultural sectors, and working in the NGO sector.

Throughout his 18-year career at the Ministry Dr Waite has had several offshore postings, including at New Zealand Embassies in Washington DC and in Jakarta.

He has a PhD in History.

Dr Waite will take up his position, based in Beijing, immediately.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

