Left Menu

Man awarded life term for killing woman over dowry

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:40 IST
Man awarded life term for killing woman over dowry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry about six years ago.

Additional sessions judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Monday sent Sanjay to life life in prison after he pleaded guilty for killing his wife in a fit of rage following a quarrel with her over dowry on March 18 2016.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

The body of Priti Patel (21), who had gone missing after a tiff with her husband, was recovered from the Semra intersection of the Nichlaul police station area, a day after the crime, assistant district government counsel (ADGC) Santosh Mishra said on Tuesday.

The father of the deceased woman, Ramlala Patel, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was killed for not fulfilling the dowry demand.

The woman's husband and in-laws, who were not satisfied with the gifts and dowry given at the time of marriage, had forced her to ask her father for one acre of land and a motorcycle, the ADGC said, adding the marriage had taken place on June 24, 2011.

During trial, 10 witnesses were examined, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023