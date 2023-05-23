UP: Teenager drowns while bathing in Yamuna

A teenager drowned while taking a bath in Yamuna river in the Chakarnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Ansh Kumar (14), they said.

Kumar was grazing goats on the banks of the river near Gadhakasada village and while taking a bath he slipped into deep waters and drowned Monday afternoon, Police Circle Officer (CO) Rakesh Vashisht said. The body was recovered late in the evening with the help of divers, he said.

